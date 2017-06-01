Missing Class X Answersheets: Maharashtra state board to adopt average marking for 186 candidates

DAYS AHEAD of the declaration of results of Class X exams, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has finally decided to mark the missing answersheets. For the 186 answersheets that were stolen from an assessment centre in Dahisar in April and never traced, the board will adopt the average marking method.

“The average mark mechanism is as per the board’s policy for damaged or missing papers. The process for calculating the average marks has started,” said Dattatreya Jagtap, the chairman, Mumbai division, MSBSHSE.

The board will now assign marks to the lost papers by calculating the average of the marks scored by the examinees in the remaining subjects, much to the disappointment of students and their parents. Candidates will not be able to tell if their marks have been averaged out unless they apply for revaluation.

Meanwhile, Jagtap said, the assessment of the 300-odd answersheets that had been recovered and handed over to the board late last week was under way.

On April 4, four days after the board exams concluded, 516 answersheets of Mathematics and English were stolen from an evaluation centre at Isra Vidyalaya in Dahisar.

The police had arrested two persons who had stolen the papers to sell them to a scrap dealer. While 330 answersheets were recovered from where the duo had dumped them, the rest remain untraced.

No action has been taken so far against the school and the officials under whose watch the papers had been kept.

