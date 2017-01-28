Missing BARC scientist found in Puducherry, alleges ‘harassment’

Four days after she went “missing”, a 28-year-old scientist working at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) was found in Puducherry on January 26. Babita Singh, who worked in the radiation biology and health sciences division, was first reported missing on January 23. The police, who started investigation following a complaint by her family, claimed that she had in an email to her brother, Vikas, alleged that she was being “mentally harassed” at workplace. The mail was reportedly sent the day she went missing.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

On Thursday, family members informed the police that she had phoned them to say she had gone to Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry. “She called up her family and told them that she was at the ashram. A family member went to Puducherry and met her. We were informed of her whereabouts on Thursday,” said Ashok Rajput, senior inspector at Nerul police station, where a missing persons complaint was filed in the matter.

Once she returns to the city, the police plan to record her statement before closing investigations. “She went on her own will and left her phone at her Nerul residence. We will record her statement once she comes back to Mumbai,” Rajput added.

According to Singh’s family members, she has already left Puducherry and would arrive in Mumbai Friday night. Speaking to The Indian Express, Vikas said, “We were very relieved to find that Babita is okay. She had told me in an email that she was mentally harassed at work by a senior officer. She must have been under and lot of stress to leave abruptly without informing anyone.”

Attempts to contact the BARC administration for a response over Singh’s and her family’s accusation were in vain.

According to the police, Singh was last seen leaving the hostel where she resides in Nerul around 1.04 pm on January 23. Following her family’s complaint, the police claim to have questioned some security officials in the BARC regarding her disappearance. “We will take her statement once she is back and investigate her allegations of mental harassment at work further. If her claims are legitimate, we will take action against BARC,” said police sub-inspector Sadanand Sonkamble, who is investigating the matter.