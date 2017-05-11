Mumbai: Missing 4-yr-old girl found dead

The body of a four-year-old girl was found in Aarey Milk Colony on Wednesday, two days after she went missing. Police said the body was mauled and it appeared that the child had been attacked by a wild animal.

The girl, who lived in Aarey Milk Colony, went missing on Monday, after which her father filed a missing person’s complaint, believing that she had been kidnapped.

After searching the surrounding forest area for two days, the police found her body on Wednesday afternoon. The police said that the girl had deep injuries in the head and arms, suggesting that she had been attacked and left behind by a wild animal.

The police have registered a case of accidental death.

