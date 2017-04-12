‘Missing’ 14-yr-old found in Goregaon 3 months on; man he was living with arrested for ‘kidnapping’

THE MULUND police arrested a 28-year-old man Tuesday on charges of kidnapping after a 14-year-old boy who had been reported missing three months ago was found at his house. The boy’s father had also approached the Bombay High Court complaining that the local Mulund police station where a case of kidnapping was registered had not been able to track down the boy.

On January 2, the Class VII student did not come back home from school. When he did not return even the next day, the boy’s father, who works as a watchman, approached the Mulund police. According to law, the police registered a case of kidnapping since the missing person was 14 years old. The police began investigating the matter but could not track him down.

While the boy’s father had told the police that a person with whom he had a prior enmity was behind the abduction, the police did not find any evidence against that person. The boy’s father then approached the High Court following which the case was transferred to the state CID.

A Mulund police team under zonal deputy commissioner Sachin Patil, however, got a tip- off that the boy was in Goregaon. Senior inspector Rajendra Vhanmane said the boy was found to be staying with one Shankar Yadav (28). “The boy had actually run away from home. At Mulund railway station, he met Yadav who told him he worked for a catering service and could employ him too. Since then the boy had been staying with Yadav even as his parents searched for him,” Vhanmane said.

The accused has been handed over to the CID. The police found that even Yadav is a “missing person” according to police records. The missing case had been registered after he came to Mumbai from his native place.

