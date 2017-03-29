Mishap claims two college students

Two college students were killed in an accident on the Western Express highway Monday night after their scooter collided with the divider. The police believe the victims’ scooter was hit by a vehicle first, which resulted in the accident.

The victims Saad Tirandas (20) and Bilal Ansari (20) were students at Rizvi College in Bandra. The two were returning to their homes on Mira Road after college on an Activa scooter when the accident took place.

“The accident occurred around 5.30 pm on Thakur flyover in Kandivli area. We believe their scooter was hit by another vehicle from behind, as the Activa has a dent on its rear guard,” said Dilip Shamrao Yadav, senior inspector at Samta Nagar police station. The scooter veered off the road and collided with the divider.

“The impact was such that the two victims flew off the scooter and landed head-first on the south-bound side of the expressway,” the senior inspector said.

