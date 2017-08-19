Mira Bhayander polls: CM Devendra Fadnavis woos voters in last leg

Ahead of the crucial municipal corporation polls in Meera-Bhayander, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday said the growing urbanisation should be seen as an opportunity to transform the township with better infrastructure and modern amenities.

While listing several mega projects pushed by the government in the last 30 months, Fadnavis said: “Whether it is the Surya Dam project, Metro or affordable housing – it will provide a holistic development model for the extended suburbs.”

“The government is committed to provide basic amenities with higher allocation of funds. Investments and projects rolled out in the last two and a half years are many times more than what was approved in the last 15 years,” he said. The elections have led to the Sena and BJP making charges and counter-charges against each other.

On Thursday, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray attacked the BJP saying they have money to buy votes but cannot provide oxygen. Thackeray was referring to developments at a UP hospital when short supply of oxygen caused a large number of deaths.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said: “The Shiv Sena is walking the credit for all the mega projects which have been pursued by the BJP government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnvais. From Metro to Surya Dam project, it was the BJP’s initiative despite protest from the Sena at various forums which they have conveniently forgotton.”

