Mira Bhayander polls: 47 per cent turnout amid incessant rain, results today

Braving rainfall, 47 per cent of voters turned out Sunday to exercise their franchise in the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation polls. The first half of the day saw a low voter turnout due to continuous rainfall. Around 26 per cent voters exercised their franchise till 1.30 pm. However, the turnout increased in the second half, touching a total of 47 per cent. In 2012, the turnout was 46.99 per cent. The results will be declared on Monday.

Since the Congress has won one seat unopposed, polls for 94 seats were held Sunday. The Congress bagged the seat after the returning officer rejected the nominations of BJP and Sena candidates due to caste certificate issues. A total of 509 candidates are in the fray for 94 seats. The BJP is contesting the polls along with the Republican Party of India (RPI) led by Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale. The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are contesting the polls separately.

The BJP fielded candidates in 90 seats while four seats have been given to the RPI. The Sena fielded candidates in all the seats, the Congress in 75 and NCP in 67. Most of the auto-rickshaws in the twin town, post afternoon, were reportedly hired by political parties to bring people to the booths. “Most of them were hired by political parties to ferry people to election booths for voting,” said Dadasaheb Zambare, an auto-driver from Rai village in Bhayander (West). However, leaders of political parties said they were not aware of it. “As a party, we didn’t do it. But I’m not aware whether any candidates hired them,” said Pratap Sarnaik, Sena legislator in charge of Mira Bhayander.

In the evening, the Sena, Congress and NCP leaders objected to local BJP legislator Narendra Mehta visiting a booth in a school after polling was over. “Mehta was inside the booth for almost half an hour. We objected to the returning officer and police authorities. An inquiry must be conducted to know what he was doing inside after polling time was over,” said Sarnaik adding the school belonged to Mehta. “My office is located on the same premises. So, I went to my office and not the booth,” claimed Mehta.

With inputs from Siddharaj Thale

