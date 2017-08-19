Congress complains about bogus voters

Days ahead of the civic polls in Mira Bhayander, the local Congress unit has complained to election officials that 3,000 “bogus names” were part of the voters’ list. The Congress candidates from ward no 10 and 12 have filed complaints about bogus voters to the returning officers, seeking immediate action to ensure “free, fair and transparent” polls. The Mira Bhayander civic body will go to polls on August 20.

“In case of ward no 12, there is duplication of around 1,600 names in the voters’ list. Similarly, duplication of around 1,500 names has been found in ward no 10. To prevent bogus voting during polls, a separate booth should be set up for these fake voters,” says the complaint, signed by Congress candidates from both wards. Apart from taking measures to prevent bogus voting, the candidates have demanded action against those responsible for introducing the fake names in the list.

Officials said they were checking the list. Dr Naresh Geete, civic chief of Mira Bhayander, could not be reached for comment.

