Mira Bhayander civic body to name nine new Metro stations on Dahisar line

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has finalised the nine Metro stations on the line from Dahisar to Mira Bhayander, and has asked the Mira Bhayander civic body to name them. Sources in the civic body said the proposal for naming the stations would come up in the general body meeting to be held this week. In December last year, the civic body had passed a unanimous resolution demanding extension of the Metro from Dahisar. All political parties, including the BJP and the Shiv Sena, supported the demand, said an official.

“The decision on it will be taken in the general body meeting to be held on December 8. It will be discussed with all party group leaders,” said Mayor Dimple Mehta. According to the MMRDA’s plan, the Metro corridor will run 9 km to Mira Bhayander from Dahisar, and will have one station for each kilometre. The Metro line is an extension of the Dahisar-DN Nagar (Metro-2A) and Dahisar East-Andheri East (Metro-7) corridors. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,600 crore.

The MMRDA said the work would commence soon. “The detailed project report has been submitted for Cabinet approval. After we receive the approval, we will start working on it,” said Pravin Darade, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA. Residents have been demanding the Metro line for a long time now. It was also one of the promises made by the BJP and the Shiv Sena during the civic polls held in August this year.

“I think this is a welcome move. I have been travelling by the Western Railway for more than nine years now, and the situation is becoming worse day by day. While the Borivali-Churchgate line has great connectivity, going beyond Borivali during peaks hours and going towards Churchagte from Dahisar and beyond during the morning rush hour is a matter of life and death,” said Roshni Nair, a resident of Mira Road.

