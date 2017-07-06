Mira Bhayandar civic polls: BJP breakaway faction forms group, to contest all seats

BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and members of the parliamentary standing committee visited CSMT on Wednesday. Dilip Kagda BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and members of the parliamentary standing committee visited CSMT on Wednesday. Dilip Kagda

Ahead of the Mira Bhayandar civic polls, a section of BJP leaders has revolted against the local party leadership and formed a separate group to contest the elections. According to BJP leaders, former civic chief of Mira Bhayandar, Shivmurti Naik, is leading the group, Mira Bhayandar Sangharsh Morcha, along with some old-timers from the party. Naik, who retired as the civic chief in 2011, joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls in 2014. He was keen to contest the elections then but couldn’t get a party ticket, said a BJP leader. “The new group aims to put an end to the alleged corruption in the functioning of the civic body. It also raised allegations about being sidelined in the party in the decision making process,” the leader added.

The leader further said that the group plans to contest all seats in the civic body. The group will be registered with the state election commission soon, claimed the leader adding that it is considered to be a big jolt to the local BJP legislator, Narendra Mehta. Mehta, however, said the group doesn’t have much presence in the area and its leaders were resorting to pressure tactics to get their work done in the poll season.

“Naik was keen on getting the chairmanship of the MHADA but he didn’t get it. Now, he wants 10 tickets to be given to his supporters. Since Naik got an idea that he won’t get the tickets, he has formed the new group. Others have joined him fearing that they also won’t get tickets for the polls,” said Mehta.

He added that the group had negligible presence in the area and it won’t have any impact on the party. In the 95-member civic body, currently ruled by the BJP, the Shiv Sena is attempting to increase its tally by inducting other party leaders. Recently, several corporators and leaders from different parties were inducted into the Sena. The civic polls are likely to be held next month.

