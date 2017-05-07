Minority students: Maharashrta govt plans separate education policy

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced that it was planning for a separate education policy for minorities in the state.

In an attempt to draft the policy, the government has appointed a 10 member study group, to be headed by Education Minister Vinod Tawde, which will submit its recommendations.

“The state government presently gives grants to minority students as well as minority educational institutions for free uniforms, free books scholarships and basic infrastructure. The state government feels that its is important to studying detail ways of having a separate education policy for minorities. The government had been contemplating setting up a study group of educationist to find a way of doing this,” reads a state government circular.

The group will also analyse the various educational schemes that are being offered to minority students.

The state government has said that a new policy for minorities is imperative as minority institutions are excluded from the Right to Education Act.

“Minority institutions are excluded from provision of RTE. It is thereby necessary that we formulate clear administrative as well as educational policies for students as well as teachers in minority institutions. Presently no such clear policy is there,” the order states.

The government has claimed that because of the present set up, there is administrative confusion on how minority institutions should be treated.

It further said that the new policy that the government would draft would help clear the confusion about such institutions. The committee has been given two months to come up with its findings and submit a report to the state government.

