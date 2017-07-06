Maharashtra minority commission chairman removed

WITH only half of his five-year term complete, Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Mohammed Hussein Khan aka Ameersab, a close confidant of former minister Eknath Khadse, has been booted out from his post by the state government. Khan was appointed in January 2015. “The government has issued orders on the removal of the present chairman from his post,” said Shyam Tagade, Principal Secretary of the state minority development department.

While no reasons were given for his removal, sources said the state government had received complaints about Khan’s handling of the post. Sixty-four-year-old Mohammed Hussein Khan aka Ameersab was the erstwhile head of the BJP minority morcha in Maharashtra before he was appointed as the Chairman of the Maharashtra Minority Commission in 2015. Khan, who holds allegiance to the proselytizing Tableeghi Jamaat, is a resident of Jalgaon and a long-time associate of senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who has himself fallen from grace within the BJP.

“I am yet to receive any official communication but I have heard that I have been removed. I am shocked that people are saying I did not do my duties effectively. If they say that any wrongdoing has been done then they should come out with the proof before sacking me,” Mohammed Hussein Khan told The Indian Express. He also wondered whether he was targeted because of his association with Khadse. “Everyone knows I am close to him. In fact I am Khadse’s right hand man. I dont’ know if this happened because of my relationship with Khadse sahab,” Khan said.

Meanwhile, Jamal Siddiqui, chairman of Maharashtra BJP minority cell and a resident of Nagpur, is said to be a front-runner to take over as the new head of the commission.

