Minor stabs lawyer to death for ‘abusing’ him in public, arrested

A minor boy chased and stabbed to death a lady lawyer in the Gittikhadan area of the city late on Friday evening.

“The boy, who has just appeared for his SSC exam, was enraged after the lawyer, Rajshree Tandon, 45, allegedly slapped and abused him in public view. The boy went back home and returned with a knife to the spot. The lawyer started running for life. She rushed into a photo studio where the boy pinned her down and stabbed her to death,” said Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodkhe.

Bodkhe added, “The lady had made a lot of complaints against the boy’s father, a driver, resulting in his getting externed from city limits two years ago. The boy was later arrested.”

