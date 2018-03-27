Minor ‘sexually abused’: Bombay HC asks trustee not to enter school premises

The girl’s mother had moved court, seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the accused, on November 24, 2017 by the Dindoshi Sessions court. The girl’s mother had moved court, seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the accused, on November 24, 2017 by the Dindoshi Sessions court.

Bombay High Court Monday directed the founder-trustee, accused of sexually abusing a four-year-old girl, of an Andheri school “not enter the school premises, until further order”.

The girl’s mother had moved court, seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the accused, on November 24, 2017 by the Dindoshi Sessions court. Eight other parents had filed an intervention application in support of the mother’s application, “out of concern for the safety of their children and the other students studying at school.” Senior counsel Shirish Gupte, appearing for the accused, argued that the trustee does not go to classrooms. He sits in the office. As according to the girl, she was allegedly molested in the classroom. “The girl might have misidentified the accused,” Gupte said. Justice Revati Mohite-Dere asked the lawyer, “Are you (the trustee) ready to stay out of the school?”

The lawyer replied in positive. Gupte urged that the trustee can operate from outside but requested to allow him to go to school after the students are gone home, after 5 pm, as he has to attend the office work or to attend the meeting. The court raised concerns over the tempering of evidence if he’s allowed.

Gupte pointed out that in the sessions court bail order, the assistant public prosecutor (APP) had said, “She (APP) has fairly submitted that prima-facie, there is no incriminating evidence against the present applicant and the other co-accused.” Taken aback, the court directed, “..to file an affidavit of the concerned investigating officer, who was present in the (sessions) court, at the time of hearing of the applicant’s bail application, as well as of the learned APP appearing for prosecution, in the sessions court, if necessary.”

