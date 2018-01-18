Minor route change in this year’s Mumbai marathon

The TATA Mumbai Marathon 2018 will witness a minor change in route for three types of races owing to construction work on the Mumbai Metro 3 line. (Express Photo) The TATA Mumbai Marathon 2018 will witness a minor change in route for three types of races owing to construction work on the Mumbai Metro 3 line. (Express Photo)

The TATA Mumbai Marathon 2018 will witness a minor change in route for three types of races owing to construction work on the Mumbai Metro 3 line. The change has been introduced on DN Road near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

“Instead of taking a left from Flora Fountain to head to CSMT, they would take the earlier road to head to CSMT. This is the road which goes towards Fashion Street. These changes would be for the routes of half marathon and for the amateur race. For the elite athletes race, they would take a different lane to go to CSMT,” an official from the marathon arrangement team said.

“Runners would need to take two u-turns after crossing Bandra-worli sea link to head to Worli. However, this year Dr Annie Besant Road is made available to us. So we have the straight path available,” said Hugh Jones, Race Director.

While runners in the Half Marathon (21.097km) would run between Worli Dairy to CSMT, the race for amateur runners and elite athletes (42.195km) would take a complete round of the route after starting from Azad Maidan at CSMT.

As many as 55 BEST bus services would ferry visitors. Facilities such as water, refresh zones, ambulances and spot doctors would also be available along the track. Around 1,400 volunteers, 500 doctors at 12 medical stations, 9,000 policemen, and 900 security guards would be on duty.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App