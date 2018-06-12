Minor ‘raped, impregnated’ sister, detained

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 14-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly impregnating his 16-year-old sister. The accused has been remanded to a juvenile home, said the police. The Kamothe police said the accused had allegedly raped his sister in February.

“Their father works as a help in a shop. The boy had allegedly seen the girl steal money from their father’s wallet. He blackmailed her into a physical relationship, which they kept a secret until the girl’s pregnancy became visible,” said an officer.

Their parents had taken the girl to a hospital, where the police was intimated. “The girl disclosed everything to her mother, who told us,” said the officer.

“We have lodged an FIR and the boy has been booked under various sections,” he said.

