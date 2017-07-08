Minor raped by 4 men, 3 held: Police

A 15-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped in Kanjurmarg by four men Wednesday, police said. Three of the men have been arrested and hunt is on for the fourth, said an officer. The main accused, Anand Kanpure (22), a friend of the girl’s father, had asked her accompany him on an outing on Wednesday evening, to which the girl’s family had agreed, the police said.

However, Kanpure took the girl to the home of his friend Sai Bhatte (19) in Kanjurmarg, where the duo and two others raped her for several hours, the police said. The police said Kanpure had promised to bring the girl back home on Thursday morning, but when she did not return till late night and Kanpure did not answer his phone, her family registered a missing person’s complaint at Trombay police station.

The men allegedly allowed the girl to go home after threatening against telling anyone about the assault, and she returned late on Thursday night, the police said. An officer at Trombay police station said that Kanpure and Bhatte were arrested on Thursday. “We arrested another accused, Keval Thevar (19) on Friday. We are looking for the fourth man, Bharat Ovhal (20),” said the officer. They have been booked for kidnap and rape, among others.

