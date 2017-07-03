Minister’s father booked for ‘slapping’ college staffer

Maharashtra’s Minister Of State for Home (Urban) Ranjit Patil Maharashtra’s Minister Of State for Home (Urban) Ranjit Patil

The father of Maharashtra’s Minister Of State for Home (Urban), Ranjit Patil, has been booked for allegedly slapping a college employee in Ghungshi village in Murtizapur tehsil, of Akola district.

According to the Murtizapur police, the alleged incident took place on Saturday, when V N Patil, a former legislator, went to Bhausaheb Deshmukh Junior College at Ghungshi along with an education department employee to conduct an “inspection”.

When he was stopped, Patil allegedly slapped an employee of the college. A video recording of the purported incident later went viral on social media. The complaint against Patil was registered by Sanjay Deshmukh, who runs the college.

The Patil family too own an educational institute at Mangrul Kambe village, about 12 km from Ghungshi, local residents said.

