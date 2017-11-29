Maharashtra: Minister seen looking for leopard with pistol, Oppn says he must go

Girish Mahajan (File Photo) Girish Mahajan (File Photo)

OPPOSITION parties in the state have demanded the resignation of Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan after a video in which the minister is seen with a drawn pistol as he accompanies officials in search of a man-eating leopard in Chalisgaon, Jalgaon district, was circulated.

The 57-year-old minister, who holds a black belt in karate, has a penchant for carrying his licenced revolver. In 2015, he had courted a similar controversy after he reportedly arrived at a school programme and addressed students with his pistol tucked in his waist.

On Monday, Mahajan visited Chalisgaon taluka, 327 km north of Mumbai, where five deaths had been reported in a span of 90 days due to leopard attacks. On Sunday, Susabhai Bhil, from Varkhede village, was killed by the same animal. Agitated villagers held protests in the area and the minister is said to have gone to the spot on Monday to meet the families of the victims and pacify the villagers.

The video that surfaced shows Mahajan with a drawn pistol, accompanied by officials, looking for the leopard.

Opposition parties have claimed that the minister flouted provisions of the Forest Conservation Act by drawing out a pistol. “The way in which the minister behaved is in violation of the forest conservation rules. He should be booked for flouting the law and asked to resign from his post. This is not the first time that the minister is drawing a gun in a restricted area. He has done the same earlier in a school as well,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said. The Congress also sought Mahajan’s removal from the cabinet.

Mahajan said he did draw up the firearm but added that he had done so for the safety of people who were around him. The minister claimed that he was in the area to visit the families of the two persons who had been killed by the leopard last week. He said he had finished meeting one family and was one his way to meet another victim’s family when local people spotted the leopard.

“Villagers saw the leopard and started running. There was a stampede like situation. I then decided to come out of the vehicle and ask people to stop the commotion as it could infuriate the animal. I agree that I drew my pistol, which is licensed and which I carry with me. The intention was that if the animal did attack, I could at least fire in the air to scare it away. It is a small pistol and I know that it does not have the power to kill a leopard. I understand forest laws very well. What I did there was not because I wanted to show off or kill the leopard. The situation on the ground made me pull out my weapon,” the minister said.

The leopard has reportedly killed another person in the area whose body was found on Tuesday morning. The forest department has given orders to kill the leopard and five sharpshooters have been deployed in the area to look for the animal.

