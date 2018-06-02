Minister conducts raid, seizes four trucks carrying 50 tonne of plastic bags in Palghar

Ramdas Kadam during the Friday morning raid. (Express photo) Ramdas Kadam during the Friday morning raid. (Express photo)

In a secret operation planned and executed by Minister for Environment, Ramdas Kadam, with the pollution control board officials, four trucks from Gujarat carrying around 50 tonne of plastic bags were seized at Charhoti Naka in Palghar district, early Friday morning.

Sources in the State Environment Department (SED) revealed Kadam was instrumental in carrying out the seizure and was present at the site when the trucks were apprehended.

The minister had activated his informant network and tracked the manufacturing units supplying banned plastic to the state.

“Four trucks carrying around 50 tonnes of plastic bags were stopped. All the plastic carry bags have been seized in the action taken by the officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board,” Kadam told The Indian Express.

“After learning that many plastic bags were being transported in the state from Gujarat, Kadam, with the help of his informers tracked the plastic manufacturing units activities in Gujarat for a fortnight. On Thursday, his people followed the trucks from the manufacturing units till the Charhoti Naka in Palghar,” said a source, privy to the raid details.

Initially, the government had given one month to the manufacturers, traders and citizens to hand over their existing single-use plastic items and plastic bags to the municipal or government body.

However, last month the Bombay High Court restrained the SED from taking any action against the consumers till June 23. SED officials said the seized plastic carry bags are banned in the state. “Now, the cases will be registered against the manufacturers,” said a senior official.

A Maharashtra Pollution Control Board official maintained that it can take action against the transport of the banned items. “The High Court has restrained us from penalizing the consumers; we can take action for manufacturing and transporting the banned items. Such items can be transported outside the state but it can’t be brought into the state that’s illegal,” explained the official.

On March 23, the SED issued a notification, banning all plastic bags and single-use plastic articles and thermocol along with depository scheme for plastic bottles and milk pouches.

The ban covers the manufacturing, usage, transport, distribution, wholesale and retail sale and storage and import of these items.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App