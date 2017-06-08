Milind Mhaiskar appointed new MHADA head

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday shifted Principal Secretary Milind Mhaiskar out of the CMO, giving him the key post of Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). The post had been vacant since the retirement of Sambhaji Zende on April 30.

Mhaiskar, a 1992-batch IAS officer, had been with the CMO since November 7, 2014. He was among the first bureaucrats to be appointed into the CMO.

Government sources said Mhaiskar had expressed an interest for the new assignment. Fadnavis is yet to announce Mhaiskar’s successor. Mhada is the state’s nodal agency for the implementation of the Prime Minister’s flagship Housing for All initiative. The agency has planned affordable housing projects worth several crores to meet the objective.

Fadnavis also made four other changes in the bureaucracy on Wednesday. Ahmednagar civic chief Dilip Gawade (2007-batch) was replaced by Ghanashyam Mangale (2007). Ravindra Binwade (2012), Chief Executive Officer, Ahmednagar Zilla Parishad, was replaced by VV Mane (2009).

While Gawade has been posted as the Additional Tribal Commissioner (Nashik), Binwade will now be the CEO of the Nandurbar Zilla Parishad.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App