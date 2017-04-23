Mid-week gallery hopping now possible for office-goers

For many like Rita, the second Thursday of every month means heading to the art district of South Mumbai after a hectic day at work. For many like Rita, the second Thursday of every month means heading to the art district of South Mumbai after a hectic day at work.

Rita Roy Chowdhury is an art enthusiast but her routine job, as an IT consultant, leaves her with very little time to pursue her passion.

Art Night Thursdays now gives her a chance to visit some of her favourite art galleries in South Mumbai once every month as they remain open beyond their regular working hours. For many like Rita, the second Thursday of every month means heading to the art district of South Mumbai after a hectic day at work. “During weekdays, it is impossible to visit art galleries, but on Art Night Thursdays it is better. It is a good opportunity to catch up on openings and exhibitions after work,” said Chowdhury.

Art Night Thursdays was started as solution to the problems faced by several art enthusiasts. Two years ago, Geeta Mehra — owner of Sakshi Gallery in Colaba — along with other gallerists from the area, decided to keep their galleries open, after working hours once every month.

“On regular days, we shut shop by 6 pm but it is tough for working people to visit at that time. A group of gallerists came together and decided to keep our gates open till 9.30 pm on second Thursdays of every month. Earlier, we experimented with keeping our galleries open on Sundays but it did not see a great response. Many people head out of town during weekends so, Thursday seemed like the best choice,” said Mehra. With at least 10 to 12 places remaining open on Art Night Thursdays, art lovers now have an opportunity to go gallery hopping. Often, gallerists also arrange to have their openings and previews on Thursdays, giving art enthusiasts a chance to interact with artists.

With the idea catching up, social media groups have also come into the picture to bring together like-minded people to go gallery hopping as a community.

Carpe Arte, a Mumbai-based art collectors’ club, is one such Facebook group that has been bringing people together for the last three months. The meeting begins with an ‘art walk’, following which, they head to one of their homes to take the discussions further over food and drinks.

Viraj Mithani, a former professor from School of the Art Institute in Chicago, just returned to India and visited some galleries on Art Night Thursdays. “We had a similar concept in Chicago, where the art scene is much more evolved. This is a great platform as it helps connect with others from the field… we get to hear different opinions…”

