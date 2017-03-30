Metro work damages gas pipeline, accident averted

A MISHAP was averted in Kandivli on Wednesday after a Mahanagar Gas pipeline was damaged due to the ongoing Metro construction work and developed leakage. Authorities promptly cut off the gas supply and the situation was brought under control.

The incident occurred near the Times of India suburban press building in Kandivli East around 1.30 pm, officials said. According to Mahanagar Gas, the ongoing excavation for Metro line seven, which will run between Dahisar East and Andheri East, caused damage to the steel pipeline carrying natural gas. Natural gas is utilised in both Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), used as fuel for vehicles at CNG filling stations, and Piped Natural Gas (PNG), used for domestic supply.

“The excavation work for the Metro ruptured the natural gas pipeline along the Western Express Highway in Kandivli and caused a leak. We immediately shut off the gas supply to avert a fire or an explosion. An emergency team arrived on the spot and proceeded to repair the damaged pipeline,” said Neera Asthana, public relations officer for Mahanagar Gas.

According to the MMRDA’s statement, the gas line was damaged due to piling work for pier number 87. The damaged occurred at a depth of 5.5 metre and the MMRDA took all safety precautions to avoid a mishap, the statement said.

As per protocol, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed two fire engines, an ambulance and a tanker to the area. The fire services, along with the traffic police, cordoned off the area, which resulted in traffic jam at the WEH.

“The situation was under control and no fire erupted due to the leak. However, we were ready to tackle the situation if the need arose,” a fire brigade control room official said.

According to Mahanagar Gas, the repair is still in progress and the gas supply is on hold. Authorities have shut off the CNG supply line to prevent any unfavourable event. CNG filling stations in Kandivli, Borivali, Dahisar, Mira Road and Bhayander have been affected by the incident. The domestic PNG supply has not been stopped so that the general public does not face inconvenience, authorities said. However, there are fears the PNG supply might be hit in a few areas.

“We trying to complete the repair work and restore the supply of gas as fast as we can. The repairs are expected to be completed within 24 hours,” the Mahanagar Gas official said. According to the MMRDA, Metro project work at the site will restart only after obtaining the go-ahead from Mahanagar Gas and with all precautions in place.

