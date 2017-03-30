Metro to extend to Mira-Bhayander and airport: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday announced the extension of metro railway projects to airport and Meera Bhayandar for seamless travel along the eastern and western suburbs of the city.

The decision to extend the services, along with the ongoing Metro 7 and Metro 2 A projects, comes ahead of the Mira-Bhayander municipal corporation elections scheduled in the next couple of months.

At a debate on urban development, a portfolio Fadnavis himself holds, he laid stress on metro as the future mode of transportation, essential both in terms of easing congestion and being environment friendly.

The eight-corridor metro project worth Rs 81,992 crore is spread across 174 km and it would be extended to 200 km in future. “The decision to extend the metro service to Mira-Bhayander and airport was taken to provide better transport services to Mumbaikars,” Fadnavis said. He added that the eight corridors would be interconnected. While the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar service is operational, the other projects are in various stages.

Five projects are under construction and Metro 5 and 6 have already been approved.

Stating that the government was determined to expedite the metro network, the chief minister said: “Apart from providing a much-needed breather to commuters, it will help reduce carbon foot prints.” Sharing the findings of a scientific study on metro, he said: “One metro rail service produces the same impact as six lakh fully-grown trees in negating carbon foot prints.”

Chief Minister also approved Rs 6976.50 crore for Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd