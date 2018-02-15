Metro One line to be blocked at night for work on 2A corridor

This will be the first time that the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor will witness a block for another project’s construction. This will be the first time that the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor will witness a block for another project’s construction.

For the construction of the Metro 2A corridor connecting D N Nagar and Dahisar, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will soon seek to block services of the Mumbai Metro One corridor at night after service hours. This will be the first time that the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor will witness a block for another project’s construction.

“We will construct over the Metro One line and will need a block of around four to five hours for our work. However, we will be doing the work only at night after the services are shut so that commuters are not inconvenienced. Their power cables remain charged even after the services shut so we will only need to cut the supply,” said a senior MMRDA engineer. While the Metro 2A corridor will integrate with the Metro One corridor at D N Nagar, the 2A line will not cross the latter and its station will be before the Metro One station. “The stations of the two lines will be connected by a link and they will share a common concourse. However, after the last station, the Metro 2A line needs some space for the reversal lines. For this, we will be constructing it above the Metro One and the reversal lines will be above the Metro One,” he said.

The construction of the station will take place through the day without disruption of services on Metro One. Metro One’s last train reaches the yard around 12.15 am and the first service starts from Versova at 5.20 am, allowing MMRDA around five hours in the night to do its work.

While this may not affect the services of the Metro corridor, it is likely to affect maintenance activity conducted during the night. “Around 4.30 am, before the commercial operations of the day begin, a trial service is run to inspect the tracks,” said a Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) official. Executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Metro 2A implementing authority will also have to seek a block from the Western Railway near Dahisar station. The Metro 2A connects with Metro 7 across the suburban railway tracks in Dahisar.

“This block will also be imposed at night for around four to five hours so that the least number of commuters are inconvenienced. These blocks will be needed only in the next four to six months. We have begun the process for permissions by getting their approval on the designs. We can only do this work at night due to traffic regulations and also because it will disrupt the train and Metro services,” the engineer added. The civil construction for the 18.59-km Metro 2A corridor is expected to be completed by January 2019.

