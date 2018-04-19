Metro 7 extension: MMRDA invites bids for general consultant

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited bids to appoint a general consultant for the extension of the Metro 7 from Dahisar (E) to Mira Road and Andheri (E) to the airport. (File) The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited bids to appoint a general consultant for the extension of the Metro 7 from Dahisar (E) to Mira Road and Andheri (E) to the airport. (File)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited bids to appoint a general consultant for the extension of the Metro 7 from Dahisar (E) to Mira Road and Andheri (E) to the airport. The construction of the corridor is expected to be started this year. “We propose to start construction on the extensions simultaneously with the construction of Metro 7. We have started the process of hiring a consultant now and will soon invite bids for the contractor,” said Dilip Kawathkar, MMRDA spokesperson. The extension will help provide the western suburbs easy connectivity to the airport apart from providing much-needed connectivity in the Mira-Bhayandar region.

“It was the demand of the people from that region that the metro should be extended from Dahisar and we are only catering to their demand. Having a metro in that region will greatly help them,” he added. The general consultants are expected to provide all necessary assistance to MMRDA during tendering and finalisation process of the tenders. The scope of work widely includes planning, preliminary design, proof checking of detailed designs, procurement, systems integration, project management, construction/erection supervision, testing and commissioning of the complete project.

“The consultant should be appointed in the next two months and the contractors will be appointed next. The construction of the corridor should begin post-monsoon this year,” said a senior official. The 9-km Dahisar-Bhayandar corridor will have nine stations and is expected to cost around Rs 3,600 crore, while the underground extension to CSIA will be 3-km-long.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App