Metro 7 construction: Notice sent to contractor after worker’s death

A labourer was killed at the Metro 7 construction site in Goregaon on Saturday (File Photo)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has sent a notice to the contractor, Simplex Infrastructure, over the recent accident in which a labourer was killed at the Metro 7 construction site in Goregaon. “We have sent the contractors a notice and we will charge them a fine. They will also pay compensation to the victim’s family,” said Pravin Darade, the Additional Metropolitan Commissioner.

Officials said a compensation of around Rs 9 lakh would be paid to the family of 21-year-old Hari Om Yadav who died on Saturday after he was injured while preparing for a pier cap erection.

“The crane’s rigger was not working and he went to physically check it while his uncle, who was manning the crane, pressed the button pushing it into action. The rigger hit his head injuring him,” Darade said.

Dilip Kawathkar, the Joint Project Director (PR), MMRDA, had earlier said: “The victim was first taken to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre and then to Siddharth Municipal General Hospital, Goregaon, where he was declared dead.”

The MMRDA has directed the general consultants, Ayesa Consortium, and the contractor, Simplex Infrastructure, to submit a report examining the cause.

