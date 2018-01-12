Metro 4: MMRDA to seek approval for route extension till Gaimukh

The MMRDA had invited bids for the construction of the corridor in early 2017. (File) The MMRDA had invited bids for the construction of the corridor in early 2017. (File)

People travelling to Ghodbunder Road are likely to have an easier commute as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is set to extend Metro 4 from Kasarvadavali in Thane till Gaimukh. The proposal is likely to be approved by the Authority, a governing body of the MMRDA, on Friday.

“We will seek the Authority’s approval for the extension in a meeting,” a senior MMRDA official said.

At an estimated cost of Rs 949 crore, the Metro 4A corridor will have two stations – Gowniwadi and Gaimukh. The extension of 2.68-km will ensure that the entire Ghodbunder Road is connected by the Metro corridor till Gaimukh.

With the Andheri East-Dahisar East Metro 7 corridor to be extended till Mira-Bhayandar, the MMRDA is considering the feasibility of extending it till Gaimukh. If implemented, it will make Gaimukh an interchange point providing commuters with seamless connectivity between the eastern and western suburbs.

Meanwhile, the car depot for Metro 4 corridor is likely to be constructed in Gaimukh, instead of the earlier proposed site at Owale. “The details will be finalised following tomorrow’s meeting,” the official added.

The proposed 32-km Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavali corridor will also be extended in the south till GPO, improving connectivity between south Mumbai and Thane and reducing the pressure of the suburban railways.

Although inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2016, work on the Metro 4 corridor, slated to cost Rs 14,549 crore, is yet to start. The MMRDA had invited bids for the construction of the corridor in early 2017. But they had to be scrapped after it received bids that were 25 per cent higher than the estimated cost. In November, bids were invited again for the five packages.

