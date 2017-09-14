Metro 3 work: Cuffe Parade society complains of contaminated drinking water supply

In the latest case, Dalamal Park residents have claimed that the Metro work has mixed waste water with water supply to the building. In the latest case, Dalamal Park residents have claimed that the Metro work has mixed waste water with water supply to the building.

In a repeat incident of Metro 3 work contaminating a drinking water pipeline in a fortnight, Cuffe Parade residential society, Dalamal Park, has written to the BMC complaining about contaminated water supply that has forced residents to avoid water use for drinking and cooking.

“We are in the process of emptying our water tanks to drain out water completely and arranging for fresh water supply from tankers,” a letter issued to society residents by the building’s residential committee stated. In August, a few buildings in Churchgate raised concerns over muddy water supply following construction work of Metro 3 line in the area. Residents had complained that sewage water had mixed with drinking water and that the contractors had used polymer during piling work. Polymer can cause skin and eye irritation.

The Metro 3 line, a 33.5 km underground corridor, will run from Colaba via Bandra to Seepez. It will have 27 key stations of which 26 will be underground. Phase I of the project is expected to be finished by 2019.

