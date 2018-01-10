Metro 3 project: Nod sought from Cuffe Parade residents for controlled blasting

Mumbai Police has written to residents of Cuffe Parade seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to conduct controlled blasting activity for construction of the underground Metro 3 station.

“The contractors L&T-STEC appointed Shri Siddhi Kumar infrastructure to conduct controlled blasting on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg. While breaking the rock under the ground, the required precautions (like nylon net, rubber sheet) will be taken,” the letter, written on January 5, reads.

“Through this letter, we request you to give your NOC or objections in writing to the Cuffe Parade police station,”

it adds.

However, many residents are unwilling to give an NOC as they are unsure of the impact that the controlled blasting could have on their buildings.

“We do not know what the effects of this blasting will be, then how are we to submit the objections? The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) should first educate us about the impact. We should at least get copies of the proposal they submitted to the police. Why are we getting information from the police and not from the MMRC?” asked Robin Jaisinghani, a resident of Dalamal Park, one of the buildings, which received the letter.

Mumbai Police had earlier sought an NOC from the residents on December 1. However, the residents of Jupiter Apartments had vehemently opposed the plan.

“If our buildings are damaged, where will we go? During the rock blasting for the Navi Mumbai airport the Buddhist Caves 50 metres away were affected. Here we live right next to the site. MMRC has been found lying time and again and does not even follow the court’s order. How can we trust them now,” adds Pervin Jehangir, resident of the apartment building.

Controlled blasting is a process to break hard rock for the excavation of stations and launching shafts. “It is a completely safe process where we use a small amount of explosives to break through a limited area of hard rock. It is done following a design where we drill holes in the rock and insert small explosives with a detonator. Though it is done in a fraction of seconds not all the holes are blasted at the same time and it is done gradually. As precautionary measure, we cover the area with specialised ‘blankets’ as well,” said SK Gupta, Director (Projects), MMRC.

