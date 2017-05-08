Metro 3 Project: MMRC to rehabilitate displaced people under cluster policy

THE MUMBAI Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has planned to rehabilitate the residents of Girgaon and Kalbadevi, who would be affected by the construction of the underground Metro 3, under the cluster development policy. The MMRC has been granted certain concessions by the state government for using the policy for their resettlement.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRC, said, “We requested the government to allow us to consider all the affected plots as a single cluster and to allow us to use the floor space index (FSI) conveniently. We also needed some concessions in terms of open spaces, parking, height and the government agreed to them. Now we can generate some space there to house both the commercial as well as residential structures.”

After much deliberations with the project affected persons (PAPs), the number of affected buildings was brought down from 26 to16, bringing down the number of PAPs from 890 to 650. Of them, only 350 are residents and the remaining are owners of commercial establishments.

The MMRC aims to raise Rs 1,000 crore, out of the Rs 23,200 crore needed for the project, through commercial development in Girgaon and some other places in the city.

According to the design prepared by the consultant, 18 buildings separated in six blocks would be constructed in the 16 plots acquired after the demolition of the existing structures. All the affected people would be provided residence in one building itself and the remaining would be used for commercial development. To ensure the residents get timely possession of their homes, work on this building would begin simultaneously with the Metro construction.

“The new homes will have slightly more area than their current spaces. Being a government agency, we do not have to wait for clearances. Plus, they are getting a clear legal deal with clear timelines. We are giving them rent and whatever compensation is required in a legal manner,” said Bhide.

For the transit accommodation, the residents have been given the option of moving into MHADA tenements at Pimpalwadi and Wadala or to find their own places, with MMRC paying the rent. The rent would be paid in advance for 11 months with an annual increment of 10 per cent. They would also be granted a shifting allowance of Rs 50,000 in two phases — once while shifting into the temporary accommodation and again while moving into their permanent homes.

“The residents had several demands and we have tried to fulfil them as far as possible. They sought for in situ rehabilitation, higher rent during transit and also commercial tenements during transit. All the demands have been granted to the best extent possible,” said a senior MMRC official.

Since most of the occupants in these buildings are tenants, the MMRC also had to approach the landowners to acquire their land. “We are doing the land acquisition under the provisions of the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act. The owners from Kalbadevi have started appearing before the compensation committee and we will compensate them as per the new Land Acquisition Act. The processes are now being finalised,” said Bhide.

While residents were pleased about the fulfilment of their demands by the MMRC, they are still unsure of what lies ahead.

“They want us to shift out by May but they are not speeding up the processes on their side. They are yet to complete some documentation and until that is done we cannot look out for houses. Also, they had shown us a demo of the final house in April but they are yet to give us in writing about it. We cannot vacate our houses without complete clarity,” says Guru Kumar Shete, a resident of Girgaon.

The construction of the Metro would also displace some tabela licencees in Aarey Milk Colony. The occupants of Unit 19 in Aarey will have to vacate the area as the Metro will be coming out of the tunnel and travelling at grade at that point.

“That land has already been given to us by the Dairy Development Department. Due to the nature of the tabela business, we have already made a request to them that they shift the tabelas within Aarey. We can treat them as our PAPs, but then we can only offer them some commercial or residential tenements. The department has also offered them alternative locations, but so far they have not agreed. We are working in consultation with them and they are trying to resolve it. If there is no other solution then obviously they will be our PAPs. However, they will like to have some land in the nearby location that will be suitable for their business,” added Bhide.

Apart from the legal PAPs, the MMRC also had to deal with slum encroachments. Around 1,690 structures from different locations like MIDC, BKC, Mahim and Chakala had to be removed. Out of them almost 1,200 PAPs have already been rehabilitated. They have been allotted new homes in MHADA tenements in Chakala after following a systematic online lottery system.

Sunita Gaikwad, a former resident of a slum in Sariput Nagar, moved in with her family to the Chakala tenements a month ago.

“Our new house is much better than what we were staying in before. It was getting difficult there with three kids. Here we have three rooms. Also whenever we go to MMRC with any trouble they are ready to solve it. They have even promised to help us with our children’s school admission,” she says.

With tunnelling work to begin by October, the MMRC hopes the rehabilitation process across the 33.5-km alignment is completed by September.

