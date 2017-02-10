Metro 3 project: Don’t cut trees until further orders, Bombay High Court tells MMRDA, BMC

The Bombay High Court Thursday directed the Mumbai Metro authorities and the BMC to not cut even one more tree for the Mumbai Metro rail construction work at Cuffe Parade and Churchgate until further orders. The court also told the state to form an expert environmental committee to look into this. A division bench of Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a petition filed by the residents of Churchgate and Cuff Parade against the cutting of trees in the area for the Metro 3 project.

The petition said that cutting of tress for such projects will only lead to irreparable damage to the environment. Several thousand tress have to be cut to make way for the project and hundreds have already been cut.

“Steps should be taken to preserve trees. such acts will damage the environment. Therefore, until further orders, no more trees should be cut,” said Justice Chellur.

Both the MMRDA and the BMC have sought time till Friday to respond.