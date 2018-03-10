Metro 3: MSRDC approaches IIT-Bombay for audit of flyover

AFTER CONSULTING IIT-Bombay regarding the impact of the underground Metro 3 construction along the Kalina-Vakola flyover, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has now asked it to conduct a structural audit of the bridge before it gives a nod for tunnelling. “The construction activity is very close to the flyover and we have to take all necessary precautions. Reason why the need to check the safety of the flyover before we allow tunnelling activities below it,” said a senior MSRDC official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The structural audit will include several tests, like the rebound hammer test and ultrasonic pulse velocity test, to determine the strength of the bridge. The total expense for conducting the audit will be Rs 15 lakhs. On its way from Santacruz to the domestic airport, the 33.5-km metro corridor passes close to the flyover, which runs along the Western Express Highway, one of the arterial roads in the city. “We will be writing to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) soon to foot the expenses for the audit,” the official said.

The MSRDC had first approached IIT-B to examine the impact of the construction of the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Corridor on the 1.4 km flyover in September last year after institutes like J N Petit and Siddharth College raised concerns over the safety of their buildings because of the metro construction. IIT-B had then responded with different steps that needed to be taken to ensure safety of the flyover. With the response not being clear about if it could go ahead with the construction, the MSRDC felt the need for a detailed structural audit and has now asked IIT-B to conduct it.

After a decorative structure at a portion of the 119-year-old J N Petit building’s roof collapsed on August 25, the management had raised concerns saying it was a result of constant vibrations caused by the ongoing excavation work for the metro on D N Road. The adjoining Siddharth College also raised similar concerns after part of the false ceiling in the basement collapsed and several cracks were noticed in the building.

