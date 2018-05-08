Metro 3: MMRC completes 2-km of tunneling

For the construction of the underground Metro 3 corridor, the TBMs need to altogether bore 52-km for both the up and down line. For the construction of the underground Metro 3 corridor, the TBMs need to altogether bore 52-km for both the up and down line.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has completed 2 km of tunneling for the construction of the Metro 3. While the MMRC has received 11 tunnel boring machines (TBMs) out of the total 17 it sought, only eight have been engaged in the tunneling work at present. It proposes to have all the 17 machines in operation by July.

For the construction of the underground Metro 3 corridor, the TBMs need to altogether bore 52-km for both the up and down line. Currently, with eight TBMs functioning, the machines are tunneling around nine to 10 metres a day on an average.

“It is a milestone to complete more than 2 km of tunneling in a short span. With 15 TBMs already having completed Factory Acceptance Test (FAT), we hope to have all the 17 TBMs running by July 2018,” said Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRC.

MMRC had begun tunneling for the 33-km corridor in November last year with the first TBM, Krishna-1, at Nayanagar launching shaft. Along with Krishna-2, which will bore a 2.5-km tunnel between Naya Nagar and Dadar Metro station, the TBMs have together completed 1,005 metres of tunnel.

Meanwhile, TBMs from the Azad Maidan launching shaft, Vaitarna 1 and 2, which will be boring twin tunnels of 4.5-km to Grant Road, have together completed 450 metres of tunneling.

The TBMs from Marol Naka and Vidyanagari launching shafts have completed 395 metres and 342 metres of tunneling respectively.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App