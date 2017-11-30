Metro 3 line: High Court vacates stay on MMRCL

Mumbai Metro. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/Files) Mumbai Metro. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/Files)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday vacated the stay it had imposed on the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to carry out work near the heritage J N Petit Institute building in south Mumbai for the proposed Metro 3 line.

While permitting the MMRCL to resume work in the area, a bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M S Sonak directed the agency to ensure that no damage was caused to the heritage buildings in the area, including the 119-year-old J N Petit Institute and Library.

The trustees of the J N Petit Institute had filed a petition alleging that tunneling work was damaging the foundations of several heritage and iconic buildings in the area, including its own library and garden. The court had then restrained the MMRCL from carrying out any drilling and excavation work in and around the J N Petit library and garden.

The bench had also directed that a committee be constituted to study the effects of such tunneling work on the buildings and to suggest ways to continue the work without damaging buildings in the area.

The committee, comprising a structural engineer each from the MMRCL and J N Petit Institute and experts from IIT-Bombay, had conducted inspections and suggested several precautionary measures to prevent damage to the buildings.

The MMRCL, Wednesday, submitted that it had implemented the suggestions of the committee and that the committee was satisfied with all the precautionary and remedial measures implemented by in the area.

