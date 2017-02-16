Metro 3 construction: Now, South Mumbai residents complain of loud noise at night

AFTER MAROL residents complained about high noise levels at night due to Metro 3 construction, South Mumbai residents are also losing sleep over the last couple of days as the contractor is continuing work post 10 pm. “We hear loud drilling noises at all odd times of the night. When I get down to complain they stop for a short while and then soon get back to it,” says Robin Jainsinghani, a Cuffe Parade resident. They further claim that the contractors have no permission to work at night.

“I have had sleepless nights the last couple of days. When I got down and checked with the contractors I realised they do not even have the permissions to work at night. Last night after the noise became unbearable I had to call the police,” says Ashwin Nagpal, a resident of J Tata Road.

It is not just the drilling work that is keeping the residents awake. While Nagpal complains of sounds created due to the dragging of barricades across the road, Robin was woken up by the sounds of the crane’s alarm ringing in the night.

“The movement of the crane’s arm is accompanied by a loud alarm. While working at night they can surely switch it off to avoid inconvenience to the residents. We are afraid the issue will only aggravate once they get on with the full-fledged work. If they do not address it soon I will file a writ petition in the Bombay High Court,” adds Robin.

R Ramana, Executive Director (Planning), MMRC, however claims that he is unaware if the construction work is extending beyond the stipulated hours.

MMRC and their contractor L&T Ltd. face a criminal complaint over their alleged high decibel noise levels at Marol.