Metro 3 construction: MMRC opens first steel deck for traffic flow

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) opened the first ‘temporary road’ for commuters to drive over in Marol on Monday while the construction of the underground station for Metro 3 continues unhindered below. Constructed on the Marol-Maroshi road at a cost of Rs 13 crore as part of the traffic management plan, the steel deck will allow smooth flow of traffic on the road. The 120m x 9m stretch, which includes 1.5 m of pedestrian walkway with handrails, will be a temporary arrangement till the construction of the station is completed.

“We opened the first deck to public on Monday and the remaining decks will also be opened soon. In areas where station construction is happening on the road we have to either create traffic diversions or construct these decks. This is more comfortable for the commuters as it creates lesser inconvenience to them,” said S K Gupta, Director (Projects), MMRC.

Meanwhile, traffic on DN Road will also ease soon as another deck is being prepared there and will be commissioned soon. The deck bridge is slightly elevated above the existing road height so that there will be no waterlogging during monsoon and water does not enter the excavation site. Of the 26 underground stations along the 33.5-km corridor decks will be prepared for the construction of only 14 stations. Stations like Cuffe Parade, CST, Siddhivinayak, Santacruz and CSIA (International) Metro stations will not require decking as their construction is not obstructing vehicle movement. Of the 14 stations, 10 will be made of steel and four will be of concrete. “They both serve the same function but the contractors decide what they want to use. The concrete decks will be used at Dadar, Shitladevi and Worli,” he added.

After the station site has been excavated, the area is covered with decks supported by king posts. King posts are central vertical posts that provide support to the decks above them. The vehicle speed on these decks will be restricted to 15 to 25 kmph.

