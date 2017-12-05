Metro 3 construction: Bombay HC asks two-member panel to hear noise pollution dispute

Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File) Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File)

The Bombay High Court Monday directed a two-member committee comprising sitting High Court judges to hear a matter pertaining to noise pollution allegedly caused due to the ongoing Metro III project at Cuffe Parade.

This was done after the parties concerned, the petitioner and Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), failed to arrive at an amicable solution.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M S Sonak was hearing a petition filed by advocate Robin Jaisinghani opposing the project on several grounds such as excessive noise caused due to the metro work disturbing the residents of Cuffe Parade.

The bench had last month directed the parties concerned to hold meetings and arrive at an amicable solution considering the fact that the Metro project was important. The high court bench had also appointed advocate Zal Andhyarujina as amicus curiae in the matter.

The bench was, on Monday, informed by Andhyarujina that several meetings were held between the concerned parties and while most of the issues have been resolved the only issue that remains unresolved is work that needs to be carried out during the night time.

“The MMRCL (Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd) wants to carry out certain work during the night time which includes use of tunnel boring machines and removal of debris from the construction sites. This is creating problems,” he said.

The bench noted that some sacrifice on part of all parties concerned was required in the interest of the public and the project. “We had constituted a committee of Justices B R Gavai and S M Kemkar to hear matters pertaining to tree cutting for the Metro project. We are of the opinion that this committee can be relied upon to resolve issues arising out of this petition too. We hope that the committee finds an amicable solution,” the court said.

