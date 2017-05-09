Metro 3: Bombay HC vacates stay on tree felling, petitioners to move apex court

Bombay High Court (File photo) Bombay High Court (File photo)

WITH THE Bombay High Court vacating the stay on felling of trees as part of the Metro 3 project, citizen activists now plan to approach the Supreme Court to save the city’s 5,000 trees. “We will be filing our petition in the Supreme Court tomorrow (May 9) and seek an immediate hearing. Since tomorrow is the last day before the court goes on vacation, we hope we will get some respite,” said Zoru Bhatena, one of the activists.

The High Court’s decision has left the activists disappointed. “I respect the court’s decision but I am quite disappointed. I don’t think they have considered the crisis global warming is creating today. We hope we will get a solution in the Supreme Court,” said Pervin Jehangir, the petitioner.

Jehangir, along with other citizen activists, has been protesting against the loss of the green cover for the construction of the underground Metro.

“We want to put forth to the apex court that both the trees and the Metro can coexist and so many trees need not be cut. Also, since so many projects of this scale are coming up in the country, we want there to be a custodian for the trees. In Mumbai itself, there are three bodies that decide the fate of these trees — Ministry of Environment and Forests, BMC’s tree authority and the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA),” said Ruchir Bansali, a South Mumbai resident.

The Bombay High Court has given them 10 days before the stay order vacates. Once it is vacated on May 15, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will have to race against time to complete pending work before the monsoon begins.

“We have to give an undertaking to the court that we will strike a balance between our development activities and the environment. Our priority will be to complete all necessary work before the monsoon begins,” said a senior MMRC official.

Referring to the delays caused due to the over three-month stay, another official said: “Though it was not in a logical sequence, we continued to work during this period. We will have to push the contractor to work overtime to make up for the delays. Fortunately, the delays were caused at the beginning of the project and there is still scope to make up.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now