Metro 2B Line: Digging work only for soil testing, MMRDA tells Bombay HC

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it was carrying out digging work only for the purpose of soil testing in the suburbs, along the Metro 2B line, from D N Nagar to Mankhurd. The court was hearing a petition filed by 14 cooperative housing societies at JVPD, Gulmohar Area Societies Welfare Group and Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital, seeking to revoke the implementation of the proposed Metro 2B line, and instead consider planning an underground line with a viable route.

Senior counsel Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for the petitioners had earlier told the court that the MMRDA has started barricading for carrying out soil testing for the Metro construction. The court then asked MMRDA that if it had powers to dig the road without permission from the municipal corporation.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice R I Chagla, asked the MMRDA counsel, “Has any competent authority passed any order in writing for digging the road?” The counsel for MMRDA, Kiran Bagalia, told the court that as per the law they have general permission for soil testing or road digging for Metro construction. The court further asked: “Does that give permission to all the officers to go dig the road?… Any officer will go at any site and start digging… isn’t there an order which is required to be shown before digging the road?”

Bagalia said that they have formal permission from the Municipal Corporation for carrying out the work. Bagalia further made a statement, that at present, digging work is on only for soil testing purposes. “No other work will be carried out till the petition is heard on the next date,” she said.

