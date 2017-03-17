Metro 2B holds up work on Kalanagar flyovers

The construction of two flyovers at Kalanagar junction connecting Bandra Kurla Complex with the Bandra Worli Sea Link has come to a halt due to the upcoming Metro 2B line. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is considering plans to integrate the flyover project with the Metro line.

“We are considering plans to have some common piers for the Metro and the flyover. We are yet to decide the final design,” said UPS Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

MMRDA finalised Simplex Infrastructure Ltd as the contractors for the construction of the flyovers in September and the Bhoomipujan was conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mumbai in December. However, after initial ground surveys the actual construction work did not take off.

With a deadline of 30 months and at a proposed cost of Rs 163 crore, MMRDA planned these flyovers as part of a project to decongest Kalanagar junction. Two more flyovers —one from BKC to Western Express Highway and another from Dharavi to Western Express Highway— will be constructed in Phase II.

Also launched by the Prime Minister, the construction of the Metro corridor connecting DN Nagar with Mankhurd is set to begin by October this year. Deciding their alignment will help save MMRDA’s time and resources later.

The Jogeshwari flyover on the Western Express Highway also faced a similar delay due to the alignment planning of Metro 2A. Now it has been decided that the flyover will pass above the metro line. However the metro will be passing above the Mrunaltai Gore Flyover.

“The Metro will ascend at the Mrunaltai Gore Flyover and go above it,” said an MMRDA engineer.

