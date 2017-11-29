Metro 2B: Eight firms shortlisted for car depot

The 23.5 km Metro 2B corridor will connect D N Nagar and Mandale. The 23.5 km Metro 2B corridor will connect D N Nagar and Mandale.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has shortlisted eight bidders for the construction of Metro 2B car depot at Mandale. The financial bids submitted by the eligible contractors were opened on Tuesday.

The bidders are JV of M/s SAM (India) Built Well Pvt. Ltd. & M/s Al Fara’a Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd., M/s JMC Projects (India) Ltd., JV of M/s Relcon Infraprojects Ltd. & M/s Ashwini Infradevelopments Pvt. Ltd., M/s Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited, M/s Simplex Infrastructures Ltd., M/s NCC Limited, JV of M/s MBZ and M/s RCC Infra Ventures Ltd. and M/s Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.

The contract will be awarded after the general consultants evaluate the bids and the executive committee gives administrative approval. The 23.5 km Metro 2B corridor will connect D N Nagar and Mandale. It will have 22 stations with an expected daily ridership of more than 8 lakh commuters. mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

