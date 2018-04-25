Metro 2B: Bombay HC asks MMRDA if it has permission to dig, test soil of roads

Senior Counsel Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for the petitioners, said they have made a representation to the MMRDA for constructing underground Metro 2B — D N Nagar to Mankhurd — instead of the elevated corridor. Senior Counsel Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for the petitioners, said they have made a representation to the MMRDA for constructing underground Metro 2B — D N Nagar to Mankhurd — instead of the elevated corridor.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) if it had permission from the municipal corporation for digging up and soil testing of roads for metro construction.

The court was hearing a petition filed by 14 cooperative housing societies at JVPD, Gulmohar Area Societies Welfare Group and Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital, seeking to revoke implementation of the proposed Metro 2B corridor and to instead, consider planning an underground Metro 2B line, with a viable route, after holding public consultation.

Senior Counsel Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for the petitioners, said they have made a representation to the MMRDA for constructing underground Metro 2B — D N Nagar to Mankhurd — instead of the elevated corridor.

Dhond told court that the MMRDA has started barricading the area for soil testing. He added that Metro 2B is being constructed without fire NOC and permission from the airport authority and without consultation or taking suggestions from the public. A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice R I Chagla asked the MMRDA if they have started digging, to which the counsel appearing denied. The counsel for the MMRDA said according to law, they have general permission for soil testing or digging while constructing the Metro.

The court posed a question; if the MMRDA has the power to dig up the road without taking permission from the municipal corporation. The court asked the MMRDA to make a statement about whether it had permission from the municipal corporation for digging and soil testing.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App