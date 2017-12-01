Metro 1 records highest ridership

Mumbai Metro. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Mumbai Metro. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai The Mumbai Metro 1 ferried 10 million commuters in November, surpassing the highest-ever monthly ridership. Metro saw a ridership of 1,02,57,057 commuters this month.

“Mumbai Metro 1 being consistent in its punctuality and reliability has been able to garner the confidence of Mumbaikars. The performance by our team with a single motto of bringing joy in the daily lives of commuters brings this accolade back to us,” a Metro 1 spokesperson said.

In November 2015, the ridership was 70,67,775 whereas, in November 2016, it had increased to 84, 92,650. According to Mumbai Metro One Private Limited officials, there were 10,606 train trips in November 2017 with 99.9 per cent punctuality. It has also recorded Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic (PHPDT) at approximately 25,000 commuters.

After strategic realignment of trains on both platforms of Ghatkopar metro station, train availability has increased compared to last year. In November 2016, the total trips made on a weekday was 370 which has now increased to 378.

