Mesh on Dahisar tunnel goes missing, BMC to file police complaint

Days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) R Central ward office installed a mesh cover for a tunnel in Dahisar river to restrict flow of garbage in the river, the mesh was found missing on Sunday. While residents of the area have alleged it was the handiwork of local cowshed owners, the BMC said it would file a police complaint.

On July 20, residents of Srikrishna Complex, a housing society with over 250 families located near 18 cowsheds and Dahisar river, found two carcasses of cattle in the river and reported it to the disaster management cell of the BMC. The R Central ward officials then registered a police complaint against the cowshed owners.

Two days after the incident, the BMC installed a mesh on the tunnel mouth to block dung and other waste from entering into the river. “We were informed about the mesh/net missing from the tunnel outlet. We inspected the spot and now we will register a complaint against unknown person for theft. Within next three days, a new mesh will be put up. Those creating such menace will be nabbed soon,” said Atul Rao, assistant commissioner of R/Central ward.

Meanwhile, residents have demanded that the police confront the cowshed owners directly and investigate the matter. “Only cowshed owners are affected by the mesh, hence they got it removed. This is not the first time that they have dumped carcasses and cattle dung. The tunnel where they dump waste is right under our building and can lead to spread of diseases,” said a resident of Srikrishna Complex.

