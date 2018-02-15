Mercury recorded 5 degrees above normal

The city experienced a hot Wednesday as the maximum temperature touched 36.1 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal, as recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperature saw a significant rise from Tuesday’s maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees, recorded at Santacruz.

The Colaba weather station recorded an increase of 7.1 degrees from Tuesday. The day temperature was recorded at 35.5 degrees Celsius — up from Tuesday’s 28.4. Officials from the weather department attributed the rise in temperature to the change in wind direction.

“Earlier , the winds were northwesterly, now the winds are blowing easterly. As the winds are coming from land, there has been a rise in temperature,” said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General, Western Region, IMD.

According to the IMD forecast for the week, the temperature is set to drop to 32 degrees on Thursday and would remain around the same level through the week.

