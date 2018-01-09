Mercury dips further

Mumbai recorded its lowest temperature of the season on Monday, with the mercury dipping further to 13.6 degrees Celsius, a day after having recorded a minimum of 13.8 degrees. Monday’s minimum temperature, recorded at t he Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory, was four degrees below normal. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature also dipped to 27.8 degrees, three degrees below normal. The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at the Colaba observatory were 27.5 degrees and 18.2 degrees respectively.

The coldest day last year was January 12, when the minimum temperature touched 11.9 degrees. However, the coldest day ever recorded in the city was on January 22, 1962, when the temperature fell to 7.4 degrees.

Most parts of Maharashtra are experiencing below-normal minimum temperatures, with Nasik and Jalgaon recording the lowest temperatures in the state at nine degrees. Osmanabad, in Marathwada region, and Pune followed with 10 degrees. The highest minimum temperatures in the state were recorded at Mumbai’s Colaba observatory and at Harnai in Ratnagiri district at 18 degrees.

According to the IMD, no major change is expected in the minimum temperatures over the region during the next two nights, and thereafter, the mercury is expected to gradually rise by one to two degrees.

