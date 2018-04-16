Mephedrone worth Rs 7.5 cr seized, two arrested

The Amboli police on Saturday arrested two persons and sealed a factory in Thane, where they allegedly found 75 litres of liquid MD or mephedrone believed to be worth Rs 7.5 crore. The Amboli police are interrogating the accused to find out if anyone else was involved. Police sub-inspector Daya Nayak received a tip-off that a person was to deliver MD, a synthetic drug, in the Amboli area on Friday. Accordingly, the police laid a trap and arrested one Shahid Shah (27) and found 300 gram of MD on his person.

During his interrogation, the police found that Shah had procured the drug from Shree Sharda chemicals, a factory located in the MIDC area of Badlapur. When the police reached the factory, they found three cans of 25 litres of liquid MD worth Rs 7.5 crore stored there.

At the factory the police arrested Narayanbhai Patel (74) after they found the MD was supplied to Mumbai, where it was sold. Both Shah and Patel were produced before a court on Sunday and remanded in police custody.

