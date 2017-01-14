Mephedrone haul: Raided Karnataka factory illegal, says Mumbai Police

“The factory was illegal and was used to synthesise mephedrone using other chemicals,” said police officer. “The factory was illegal and was used to synthesise mephedrone using other chemicals,” said police officer.

The factory in Karnataka, which the Mumbai Police raided in connection with the mephedrone case on Thursday and where they claim accused Pravin Waghela sourced the drug from, was being run illegally. The police arrested a man named Ramdas Nayak Thursday, who they allege had rented the premises in the town of Hangal. According to officers of the police’s Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC), Nayak, who is a native of Hubli, did not have licence to manufacture drugs in the three-room premises. “The factory was illegal and was used to synthesise mephedrone using other chemicals,” said an ANC officer. The police sealed the factory Thursday.

Nayak, the police said, had used his knowledge of chemistry to operate the factory. “The accused arrested in Karnataka holds a Masters degree in organic chemistry,” said Sanjay Saxena, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

The police are now probing the links between Nayak and Kherwadi resident Waghela, who was caught in Chembur on Monday, allegedly transporting 10 kg mephedrone in his car. According to the ANC, Waghela made frequent trips to Hangal to purchase mephedrone from Nayak’s factory. “We are probing whether Waghela also supplied mehpedrone in Bengaluru apart from Mumbai,” said the ANC officer.

The ANC is also investigating whether Waghela travelled to Karnataka on Sunday morning, as he had told his wife Geet. Geeta had registered a missing persons complaint at Kherwadi police station on Monday afternoon when he did not return home. The ANC is also probing whether Waghela made trips to any other neighbouring states during the six months that he is alleged to have been supplying mephedrone. Waghela (34) had worked as a medical representative with a pharmaceutical company in Mumbai, before becoming a trader of painkillers and cancer medicine.