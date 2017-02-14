Mephedrone haul: Accomplice held from Karnataka

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested a third man on Sunday in connection with the 10 kg mephedrone seized from a Bandra-based man last month. The accused allegedly supplied drugs to Gujarat. The accused, identified as Firoz, was arrested from Karnataka and brought to Mumbai on Sunday and remanded in police custody. According to the police, Firoz was an associate of Ramdas Nayak, who manufactured mephedrone at an illegal plant in Karnataka’s Hangal town.

“Firoz had been transporting mephedrone from the Hangal plant to Gujarat,” said an ANC officer.

The ANC is also probing Firoz’s links to main accused Pravim Waghela, who was caught in January allegedly transporting 10 kg mepehdrone in his car. Waghela, previously employed as a medical representative in Mumbai, had been allegedly sourcing mephedrone from Nayak’s plant since last year and selling it in Mumbai and Gujarat. ENS